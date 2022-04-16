Reacts: 75% of NBA fans thought Clippers would make Playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Clippers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

The Clippers’ underdog story came to an unceremonious end on Thursday night, when they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in game for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles was favored by four points going into Thursday night’s contest, and it looked like they were going to cover even with Paul George in the NBA health and safety protocols. In the end, though, they just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to compete with the Pelicans’ physically.

It’s hard to call what occurred Thursday night an upset because George, Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard were all out, but 75% of NBA fans did have faith that the Clippers would make it out of the play-in tournament, according to this week’s fan survey.

This week’s survey also asked fans if they liked the play-in tournament and the results would almost surely please NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

If there’s one thing that can be corrected about the otherwise fun play-in tournament, though, it’s how many games a team needs to be back in order to qualify for the play-in tournament

In the Eastern Conference, the No. 7 seed and No. 10 seed were separated by just one game. In the Western Conference, however, the No. 7 seed and the No. 10 seed were separated by 12 whole games. Even the Pelicans were six games behind the Clippers in the standings.

I think most people would agree that the play-in tournament is great, but the NBA should strongly reconsider reimplementing the “games back” rule that they had in the Orlando bubble.

