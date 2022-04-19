Clippers ‘widely expected’ to explore Marcus Morris trades in offseason

Marcus Morris played a huge role in what the Los Angeles Clippers were able to accomplish in the 2021-22 season. Some would argue it was too big of a role, especially in the play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he was invaluable to the team on offense with Kawhi Leonard sidelined.

What Morris’ role will look like next season when, presumably, the roster is healthier is less clear, and according to Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times, that could lead to him being dealt in the offseason:

With Leonard coming back and the possibility Batum and Robert Covington also will be back, Morris could be viewed as a valuable shot-maker but ultimately high-cost redundancy among a glut of wings. The Clippers are widely expected to look at Morris’ contract as a way to facilitate potential trades to upgrade the roster.

The Clippers already made a splashy trade in February, when they acquired Norman Powell and Robert Covington at the deadline, but with the $16.3 million is owed for next season and another asset, there’s potential for them to bring another difference-maker. Morris has value offensively, but that won’t be as big of a need with Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell at Tyronn Lue’s disposal. That’s not to mention Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey, the latter of whom had his contract converted to a standard NBA contract at the end of the season.

It’s possible that Morris is brought back in spite of that — after all, you can never have too much offense from guys his size, and Lue has said he wants “everybody” back next season — but it sounds like they’ll explore all of their options first.

In 54 games for the Clippers this past season, Morris averaged 15.4 points per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from behind the 3-point line. Morris is under contract through 2024.