Courtside: End of Season Player Grades

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack give out their player grades for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. While they agreed on most, they had some disagreements when it came to two particular Clippers players. Tune in to find out which players caused a dispute among the hosts. Hint: both players are starters.

Apart from their differences, both hosts agreed on a multitude of performance evaluations. Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard both received high marks for their development and increased roles they took on this season with numerous guys out. Additionally, both rave over the connectivity and elite support from Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.

The two both credit Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson for slotting up in the hierarchy and performing in order to keep the team’s season alive. Jon particularly credits Morris for his steadiness as a scorer and ability to get a shot up in the half-court. Jack then praises Jackson for carrying the offensive load as the primary playmaker and bailing the Clippers out in clutch moments this season.

Finally, the two end the show with a new segment, “Run 5s”. In the segment, both hosts name their top five Clipper moments from the 2021-22 season. The list included comebacks, big wins, in-person experiences, and more. Jon and Jack then close out the show by thanking the listeners for all their support throughout the entire roller coaster of a season.

