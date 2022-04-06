Courtside: Clippers have been rolling since Paul George’s return

Paul George is back, and so are Jack and Jon. In this episode of Courtside, the duo discusses the Clippers’ recent form improving since George’s return from his torn UCL. Accumulating a 3-1 record, the two talk about the star forward’s performance, in which he is averaging 23.7 points, six assists, and 3.7 rebounds, including 52% from three.

In addition to George’s impressive play in limited games, the supporting cast has reaped the benefit of his presence. Robert Covington, fresh off a career-high 43 points and franchise-record 11 threes against the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, is thriving while playing next to George. Jon and Jack both rave over his play and fit next to their star.

Norman Powell was seen going through an extensive workout before the Clippers’ Sunday night game vs. New Orleans. Powell did some spot shooting drills, then progressed to shooting off-the-move, snake dribbles, then attacking off of screens. Jon and Jack speculate when we could see the Clippers' dynamic guard and how his presence will affect the depth chart.

To close off the show, the two talk about the new FX limited series “The Sterling Affairs” that will highlight former Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling and the downfall of his ownership of the club. Later on, they agree to their last Weekly Wager of the season and lay down the punishment for the loser.

