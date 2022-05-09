Courtside: Robert Covington agrees to extension, plus offseason moves

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack break down Robert Covington’s contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. As one of the biggest priorities of the offseason, Covington and the Clippers were able to agree to a two-year, $24 million deal with the swingman from Tennessee State.

During his 2021-22 campaign with LA, Covington averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds on 50% shooting and 45% from three in just over 22 minutes. He was also sixth in deflections and was the only player to record 90 steals and 90 blocks, per ESPN Stats and Information.

Covington gives the Clippers another switchable and versatile wing that can defend and knock down threes. Covington displayed his elite help side with his rotations, steals, and blocks. Jon and Jack are both in agreement that the deal was a home run for LA, and that he could potentially start next season. Regardless of his role, Clipper Nation should be thrilled that the two-way wing is a Clipper for at least two seasons.

Later on, the two hosts talk potential offseason moves that the Clippers could look to make. One includes their void at backup point guard. While Jon is in favor of going all in on Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright, Jack explains why he is more of a fan of the point guard by committee approach.

To close out the show, the duo talks trades for potential needle movers such as Kyle Kuzma and questionable targets in Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.