2021-2022 “Clippers In Review” Player Profiles

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Clippers was a long, winding road featuring many highs and lows along the way. The players brought intensity and spirit to each and every game, and it allowed the team to achieve their 11th consecutive winning season despite being one of the league leaders in “Man Games Lost.”

From Paul George’s hot start and injury issues, to the uncertainty surrounding Kawhi Leonard’s rehab from the ACL injury he suffered a year ago, to Robert Covington showing himself to be massively invaluable to the team, and even more beyond that. It was a roller coaster of a season.

The job that coach Tyronn Lue did was commendable, and as we look back at the individual seasons put forth by each of the players who finished the season with the Clippers, it’s easy to grow fond of what they were able to accomplish through sheer hard work, determination, perseverance and teamwork, despite being so undermanned and missing their stars for much of the year.

While the Clippers ultimately fell short of making the NBA playoffs, the heart displayed by the team over the course of a season that saw them traverse over 48,000 miles — the fourth-highest mark of any team in the league this past year — and deal with five sets of 5-in-7s, tied with Portland for the most in the league, earned them a large helping of praise and respect from anyone following them, especially when accounting for their injury issues.

This “Clippers In Review” series will aim to highlight the players and their work throughout the season, as well as ponder about what could be next for some of them as we head into an offseason where the Clippers will be amongst the favorites in the league for title contention.