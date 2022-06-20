Clippers’ 2022 Summer League schedule has been released

The NBA has just released their 2022 Summer League schedule. This year’s Summer League is being presented by NBA 2k23. In it, the Los Angeles Clippers are initially slated to have four games. It will increase to five depending on their status for the Summer League playoffs which, yes, is a real thing that happens. The most recent champion of the Las Vegas excursion was the Sacramento Kings.

Per the NBA, the following will be the Clippers’ schedule:

Saturday, July 9: at Memphis Grizzlies (9:30 PM ET) — NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12: vs Los Angeles Lakers (11:00 PM ET) — NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13: vs Denver Nuggets (10:00 PM ET) — NBA TV

Friday, July 15: at Utah Jazz (5:00 PM ET) — ESPN2

The first three games for the Clippers will be broadcast live on NBA TV while the finale will be on ESPN2. While there will be away teams and home teams, since it’s a neutral site in the middle of a desert, none of that really matters as you all know by now.

For the Clippers, they’ll get to play against a Grizzlies team that finished this past season with the second-most wins in the league. That game will take place inside Cox Pavilion. After Memphis, the Clippers will play their cross-hall rivals, the Lakers. That’ll be the marquee game that night as it takes place inside Thomas & Mack Center.

Their final two games come against the Nuggets and Jazz, respectively. The meeting against Denver will take place on the second night of a back-to-back, which seems a tad crazy considering this is Summer League after all. Like the game against the Lakers, the matchup with the Nuggets will happen at Thomas & Mack Center after the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder are done.

The finale against Utah is the only one of the games that’ll be aired on ESPN2. It’ll also be the Clippers’ third game in Thomas & Mack Center. The Clippers and Jazz have somewhat of a storied history together after the Clippers’ incredible Game 6 comeback in 2021’s second round series that saw Los Angeles reach the franchise’s first-ever Conference Finals thanks to the victory.

The Clippers went 1-4 in last year’s Summer League with their only win coming against Utah. Brandon Boston Jr. led the team with 13.0 points per game. Jason Preston contributed 9.0 points and a team-leading 4.8 assists.

There is no word yet on who will be playing for the team this year, but Clippers’ president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank briefly touched on it during his mid-April chat with reporters:

Again, we’re hopeful that Preston will be ready. Brandon, we look forward to. We’ll see like with Jay Scrubb, with his health. It’ll be close. Then I think some of our guys from Agua Caliente, we’re looking forward to having those guys participate. And then between Trent Redden and John Loyer and Matt Morales they run the whole Summer League process, they’ll put the roster together, and then over the course of kind of how things transpire during the summer, there may be, we may say, you know what, we actually don’t want you to play Summer League, we actually want you to focus more on this.

The NBA 2k23 Summer League 2022 begins on July 7 and runs through July 17.