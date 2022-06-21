Report: Clippers ‘kicked around’ potential Brogdon deal, Turner interest

Offseason rumors are running amok across the NBA landscape, and the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves firmly in the trenches of being linked to players on other teams.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe, host of The Lowe Post podcast, mentioned in today’s episode that the Clippers have shown some interest in Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers (emphasis mine):

I had heard yesterday that the Clippers, they kicked around Malcolm Brogdon, and that made a lot of sense to me. And then I subsequently heard that they’re … of course, every team kicks around lots of stuff. I don’t think Malcolm Brogdon’s going to the Clippers.

While Lowe does say, in his opinion, that he doesn’t think Brogdon is going to wind up on the Clippers, it’s still a rather fascinating admission by Lowe that the Clippers did indeed at least look into potentially acquiring the former Rookie of the Year winner.

Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 44.8% shooting this past season, but he only played in 36 of Indiana’s 82 contests. Brogdon has enjoyed success when he’s been on the floor, but he’s seldom stayed healthy enough to compliment his natural talent level.

The guard has played in at least 60 games just twice in his six-year career, with the last instance of him doing so coming way back in 2018-19 when he played in only 64 out of a possible 82. In total, Brogdon has seen action in just 333 out of a possible 473 regular season games during his six years in the league.

But the tidbits didn’t stop there. DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony, who joined Lowe on the episode, made an interesting passing remark following Lowe’s discussion of Brogdon:

Myles Turner, also definitely someone that they’re going to look at.

Turner, 26, averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season over the course of 42 games. Much like Brogdon, Turner has dealt with injury issues since entering the league. Over the last three seasons, the center has played in only 151 out of his team’s 227 regular season games. Despite the maladies, Turner displays fantastic defensive chops when he’s actually on the floor. The problem is, well, actually getting him on the floor.

Myles Turner is set to enter the final year of his contract which has a cap hit of $18 million. Malcolm Brogdon signed an extension with Indiana last offseason that sees him have three years and roughly $68 million left.

Acquiring one could definitely be possible for the Clippers. Acquiring both seems a far tougher sell based on durability concerns and cost, both in money and capital. Still, the Clippers, like most good front offices, seem to be doing their due diligence. That’s all you can ask for.