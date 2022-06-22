2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

Just when you thought the NBA Finals ended, like, 15 minutes ago — you’re not crazy; they did — the NBA Draft is tomorrow night. It’s the official start to the offseason, despite the Kyrie Irving rumors we’re already hearing, and not just as it relates to the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the proudest night in the lives of 58 college prospects waits for no man. We’ve got all the info you need ahead of Thursday’s Draft.

How can I watch?

When: Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App

What will the Clippers do?

We’re glad you asked! (And, we’re glad to have written about this very conundrum just last week. Check it out!)

In short, though, it doesn't sound as though the Clippers will be making any zany moves on draft night. Per the Los Angeles Times’ Andrew Grief, “league observers have described the team as uninterested to trade out of the draft altogether, while also not appearing driven — at the moment, anyway — to move up.” So, perhaps standing pat is front of mind, and if so, a mid-second round talent is in the cards.

And anyway, at the moment, it’s about the immediate future for the Clippers. Finally — *crosses fingers with cautious optimism and faith in the team's medical staff* — healthy, L.A. seems poised to contend with the roster it has on hand. Our sportsbook partner, DraftKings, gives the Clippers the second-best odds to win the Western Conference next year (+350, trailing the 2022 champion Golden State Warriors) and has them tied with the Warriors at +600 for the best odds of winning it all. Pick No. 43 may just be walking into a dream scenario, with contributing to the team from day one front of mind, but winning as a solid sweetener.

What is the NBA Draft Order?

First Round

Orlando Oklahoma City Houston Sacramento Detroit Indiana Portland New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Washington New York Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers) Charlotte Cleveland Charlotte (from New Orleans) Atlanta Houston (from Brooklyn) Chicago Minnesota San Antonio (from Toronto) Denver Memphis (from Utah) Philadelphia Milwaukee San Antonio (from Boston) Dallas Miami Golden State Memphis Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

Second Round

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington, and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

Who should I bet on going number one overall?

As of Wednesday, June 22, the odds on the favorites to be among the top three or four draft picks have shuffled ever so slightly. Per DraftKings, Auburn’s Jabari Smith remains the favorite to be Orlando’s selection with the first overall pick (-275). But Duke forward Paolo Banchero leapfrogged the 2022 Draft’s resident unicorn, Chet Holmgren, as it relates to being the possible top pick. Banchero’s odds jumped up to +275; Holmgren’s are currently at +400. Jaden Ivey, a consensus top-four prospect, remains on the outside looking in at the top three (+10,000 to go first overall).

As for the next three picks, the favorites remain relatively unchanged. They are:

No. 2 overall: Chet Holmgren (-250)

Chet Holmgren (-250) No. 3 overall: Paolo Banchero (-350)

Paolo Banchero (-350) No. 4 overall: Jaden Ivey (-155). Though keep an eye on Iowa’s Keegan Murray (+115); He looms large as a player that could sneak into the top four, especially given Sacramento’s abundance of wings (Ivey fits that bill).

Enjoy the Draft. And, as always, please bet responsibly.

