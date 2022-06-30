Report: Clippers re-sign Amir Coffey in NBA free agency

The Los Angeles Clippers and Amir Coffey have reportedly reached an agreement on a brand new three-year deal as NBA free agency got underway on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Wednesday, the Clippers extended a qualifying offer to Coffey. Today, they got a long-term deal done.

Amir Coffey has agreed to a three-year, $11M deal with the Clippers, his agents Bill Duffy and Marlon Harrison of @BDA_Sports and WME Sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Coffey averaged career-highs of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 69 games played and 30 starts, both of which were also career bests. His return provides the Clippers with more depth at the wing position as they chase their first NBA championship.

In a rather unique situation, Coffey spent three years as a two-way contract player for the Clippers after being an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NBA Draft. This past March, the Clippers locked Coffey into a guaranteed contract that rewarded him for his dazzling play during what was a somewhat tumultuous season.

Coffey, 25, is able to play four positions — point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward — which gives the team a greater depth of flexibility. During a January stretch last season, Coffey averaged 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 50% from the field, 41.6% on 3s and 90.5% from the line. That was across 18 games, 15 were starts.

According to the LA Times’ Andrew Greif, there are no options of any kind on the deal:

Nicolas Batum's deal is confirmed at two years, $22 million, as @ChrisBHaynes reported first.



On Amir Coffey's three-year deal: no player or team options on it. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 30, 2022

There’s a real chance for growth as far as Coffey is concerned. He’s now in a stable environment that gave him a chance to succeed, and going forward he should get plenty of opportunities to continue to flourish. He proved himself greatly this past season, and now he’s getting rewarded for that level of development.

The three-year, $11 million deal that Adrian Wojnarowski reported will keep Coffey in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season.

This breaking news story may be updated with more information and analysis as it continues to develop.