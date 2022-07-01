Report: John Wall agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are not quite done in NBA free agency, apparently, as the long-rumored signing of John Wall has now been reported according to Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents Wall.

John Wall agrees to a 2-year $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers! @JohnWall pic.twitter.com/sJXkyGOD7v — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 1, 2022

Clippers fans are certainly excited about the move, according to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll:

The reported deal is for two years and the full taxpayer mid-level exception. Wall, 31, has only played in 40 games over the last three seasons due to injury recovery after tearing his Achilles during the 2018-19 season, as well as sitting out the 2021-22 season while Wall and the Houston Rockets worked on finding him a new home.

The veteran heads to the Los Angeles Clippers where he will compete with Reggie Jackson for the starting point guard spot while also giving the team a great deal more depth in the ball-handling department.

During the last season Wall played, he averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds with the Rockets. Wall shot 40.4% from the field and 31.7% on 3s in 32.2 minutes per game. Wall is a former five-time All-Star, all coming during his tenure with the Washington Wizards.

The Clippers are slated to bring back 13 of the 15 players who finished last season with the team. At the opening of free agency on Thursday, the team got commitments from Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum as the duo was re-signed by the club. Meanwhile, Robert Covington and Ivica Zubac signed contract extensions this offseason.

Coach Tyronn Lue has shown an adeptness at getting guys to buy in and work towards one common goal, and Wall will be next in the line of Clippers reclamation projects after the successful stints from both Jackson and Batum.

What Wall has left in the tank remains to be seen, but for the Clippers it gives them a notable name that can fit on a team that has championship aspirations.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.