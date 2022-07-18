In this episode of Courtside, Jon is joined by a very special guest all the way from London. Chuk, from the Hoop Dreams Podcast, and Jon discuss what from the Los Angeles Clippers impressed them the most at Las Vegas Summer League.

The two showered Moussa Diabate with plenty of praise as they credited his activity on the glass, motor, and surprisingly decent jump hook. They then talk about his NBA comparison and where they expect him to be once the season starts.

Later on, they talk about Brandon Boston Jr. and his raised confidence (as if it was possible for him to add more) coming off his rookie year. They both note his aggressiveness, shot creation, and rebounding during his Summer League stint. The two also provide his NBA comparison, comparing him to the likes of a mini Brandon Ingram with a Jordan Clarkson sixth-man role.

Eventually, they made their way to point guard Jason Preston. Preston, who missed last season with a foot injury, displayed his basketball IQ with nice reads in the pick and roll. Preston looked calm and ran the point guard spot well in his time with the team. Although he lacks a burst and likely needs a screen or set on most possessions, he has shown promise in his potential as an NBA player.

Finally, Jon and his guest finish off by projecting the Clippers’ rotation once the season comes. They both agree that Ty Lue will have a lot of tough decisions coming up.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below

