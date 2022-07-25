In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by a special guest: NBA trainer and Crespi High School assistant coach Clint Parks joins the pod. For those that do not know, Parks has known and trained Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard since he was a teenager. In the episode, he talks about Leonard’s unmatched work ethic and dedication in terms of improving his game and recovering from injury.

Additionally, the hosts divulge how Parks built his impressive NBA clientele which includes Kyle Kuzma, Jaden McDaniels, Jalen McDaniels, and Jamaal Franklin. Parks, the owner of Clint Parks Skills Academy, preaches “Home of the Underdogs” as a way to show that he represents the players that are counted out and have a chip on their shoulder as he assists in elevating them to the next level.

Later on, Parks talks about players bouncing back from Division 1 schools and having to swallow their pride and accept playing the game the correct way. The trio then goes into a discussion of what the younger generation needs to improve upon in terms of playing the game.

Regarding the Clippers, Parks is thinking big when it comes to the team’s season next year. He does not hesitate to predict Los Angeles as the NBA champions come next summer. His belief is driven by his optimism that Leonard will come back better than ever with a loaded roster.

