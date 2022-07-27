Paul George is slated to appear in the Drew League, reports Law Murray of The Athletic. It would mark the LA Clippers superstar’s first appearance at the famed summer circuit since 2014.

Paul George said tonight that he plans on returning to @DrewLeague ... it would be his first appearance since 2014 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 28, 2022

George, 32, is fresh off a stop-and-start season that had several hiccups on the way thanks to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols prior to the Clippers’ final play-in game.

The Palmdale native averaged 24.3 points per game, the most he’s had as a member of the Clippers. However, his efficiency dropped as he connected on just 42.1% of his shots, a number that is understandable considering the severe elbow injury he was dealing with.

George also averaged 6.9 rebounds and a career-best 5.7 assists.

The Drew League, which started in 1973, has become a major event over the years, taking place at King Drew Magnet High School, roughly 11 miles from Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James recently appeared in a game there. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up 42 points, 16 rebounds and 4 steals as he played alongside the Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan, an L.A. native.

In 2014, George appeared at the Drew League and threw down an extremely memorable 360-degree windmill dunk.

Paul George was with the Pacers when the Clippers visited Indiana in January 2014. @Yg_Trece capped off a Pacers blowout win with the best dunk you've ever seen anyone do in that uniform: a 360-degree windmill. pic.twitter.com/CTMi1VNq74 — Drew League (@DrewLeague) July 11, 2020

George has been back at the Drew League a few times to watch the playoffs take place and also played there in 2012.

The superstar is entering his fourth season with the Clippers, a season in which oddsmakers have tabbed the team as one of the favorites for a championship. George has also helped make the Clippers a notable franchise, one that players speak glowingly of as they tout the team to others around the league.

It's only a matter of time until George makes it back to the Drew — don't blink when he does. — Drew League (@DrewLeague) July 11, 2020

No word yet on which game and team George will suit up for, but when he does you best try not to miss it. You’ve been warned.

“Don’t blink.”