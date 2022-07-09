Report: Clippers add Jay Scrubb, Xavier Moon and Moses Brown to training camp roster

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly signed center Moses Brown and guards Jay Scrubb and Xavier Moon in NBA free agency, according to Andrew Greif of the LA Times.

Scrubb, the 55th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 2.7 points on 39.1% shooting in 18 games played during his sophomore campaign in the league. Moon was one of the Clippers’ two-way contract players last year, averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 assists per game in 10 appearances.

Brown is the only newcomer here, and even he was linked to the Clippers late on Friday night. It seems this opportunity was the “offer” the team reportedly gave him at this late stage in NBA free agency.

The Clippers currently possess one open guaranteed roster spot and one open two-way spot in which to lure free agents. However, after inking guard John Wall to the taxpayer mid-level exception, the Clippers presently can only offer interested players a minimum contract. Thus, the pickings are quite slim.

Due to losing backup big man Isaiah Hartenstein to the New York Knicks in the opening moments of free agency, there is a hole at backup center that the Clippers might have to fill. That’s where Brown could have a potential upper hand in any battle for that 15th and final guaranteed roster spot. Even though the Clippers love to play small, they will need actual big man depth behind newly-extended center Ivica Zubac.

But don’t count out Moon or Scrubb. After all, Scrubb was said to not want to enter next season on a two-way contract for what will be his third season with the Clippers. And Moon’s energy and vibes were contagious on a team that relied on that sort of thing last season.

We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days and weeks before training camp truly kicks off, but the Clippers appear to be headed towards an open competition for the last roster spot. And, as they say, competition breeds excellence.

