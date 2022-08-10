It is officially time to look back at how each team performed this offseason and grade them on what they did. At least, that’s what ESPN is doing. Considering free agency started roughly six weeks ago, it’s a great time for reexamining. As a result of what they accomplished, the LA Clippers came out looking great.

ESPN senior writer Kevin Pelton had this to say about the Clippers’ offseason:

Ultimately, Pelton gave the Clippers a ‘B+’ grade for what they did. It was tied with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs for being the second-best grade of any team in the conference behind only the Utah Jazz, who received an ‘A’ after trading star center Rudy Gobert for a haul of picks.

It seems like a pretty fair grade for the Clippers with all things considered. The only notable addition they made was Wall, but there’s something to be said for retaining the vast majority of your key free agents. With Hartenstein being the only departure among the team’s rotation players, it stands to reason this was a highly successful offseason for the Clippers.

All that remains is for the Clippers to go into the season with health on their side thanks to the returning Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and see if they can bring home the franchise’s first-ever championship.