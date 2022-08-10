In this episode of Courtside, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann stops by to talk with Jon and Jack about a variety of topics. The trio caught up with Mann to discuss his offseason regimen and some of the aspects of his game that he is looking to improve on.

When talking about the topic of mentorship, Mann was quick to credit the various leaders he’s had over his career in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Lou Williams. Mann showed great appreciation for everything he learned from his teammates, and discussed how he learned from each of them. He also credits his mother, who is a professional basketball coach, for shaping his game and who he is as a player.

Later, the trio relives the iconic Game 6 against the Utah Jazz. Mann discusses playing the gameplan and how Game 5 (and other things...) gave him an indication that the Clippers could pull it off.

The trio then talks about the rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers and how the team views it. Finally, they finish the pod with a discussion around Mann’s best moments from last season, and what he is looking forward to the most next season.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.