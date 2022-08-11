X gon’ give it to ya!

Well, in this case, it’ll be a different ‘X’ that is given to them. This time, in the form of a Most Valuable Player award.

Current LA Clippers player Xavier Moon spent three seasons in the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he ended up winning three MVP awards as well as two Finals MVP awards. The CEBL has since decided to honor Moon’s accomplishments by redesigning the MVP trophy.

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Moon helped lead the Edmonton Stings to back-to-back CEBL titles. Moon averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 53.4% shooting during his final season in Canada before heading over to the United States to join the Clippers’ G League squad.

Moon averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 49.3% shooting in 14 G League games this past season. Eventually, Moon secured a two-way deal with the Clippers. He put up 5.8 points and 2.4 assists in the 10 games he spent in the NBA.

Moon’s best game with the Clippers came in the season finale, which was a 50-point triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard contributed a career-best 17 points and 7 assists in the victory.

At the present moment, Moon is on an Exhibit 10 deal with a camp invite for the Clippers. With the team having one guaranteed roster space left open, there is a chance — albeit a slim one — that Moon could secure that spot.

Either way, what Moon was able to accomplish in his overseas career is nothing short of inspirational, and the CEBL was so inspired by it that they opted to honor Moon in the best way they knew how.

This is truly an awesome thing and something that Xavier should be over the Moon about.