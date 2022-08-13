Coach Tyronn Lue has been credited with many things during his two seasons with the LA Clippers, including cultivating a culture that has allowed the team to achieve success despite hardships and injuries to key players.

Lue has received acclaim by opposing coaches and people around the league for his ability to adapt, as well as bringing people closer together in the locker room in order to ensure success on the floor.

To that end, ESPN’s latest awards projections for next season have given Lue a great chance at taking home some hardware.

And as the Clippers rejoin the title conversation thanks to the anticipated return of Leonard, Tyronn Lue has rejoined the list of Coach of the Year front-runners.

Lue finished second in ESPN’s projection by garnering 27.8% of the available first-place votes for Coach of the Year before the season gets underway. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka topped the list, receiving 38.9% of the first-place votes. Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat was third at 11.1%.

Assuming the Clippers have a relatively injury-free season in 2022-23, there could be a great chance of Lue winning the award. After all, Lue did finish tied for sixth alongside Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) in Coach of the Year voting this past season. The Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams won the award.

The Clippers went 42-40 this past season, ensuring the organization’s 11th consecutive winning season. It’s a mark that sits as the longest active streak in the NBA.

Ultimately, it seems a good bet that the team notches their 12th consecutive winning campaign in 2022-23. Should the Clippers have a winning season this year, they’ll tie the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Mavericks for the seventh-longest streak of consecutive winning seasons in NBA history.

With Lue at the helm, it seems like the winning ways might never stop. And an award could be on the horizon for him if it keeps up.

