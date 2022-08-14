Duke versus UNC. The Dodgers versus the Giants. And the LA Clippers versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

There still remain a number of long-established rivalries all throughout sports. But there’s one reason why the rivalry in Los Angeles is particularly fascinating: it might be a little too one-sided for us to even call it a rivalry.

The boast one of the winningest histories in all of sports. That’s not necessarily the case for their next-door neighbors, the Clippers.

The Lakers have 33 division titles to the Clippers’ two. And in the very stadium that the two teams share, there hang 17 championship banners for the Lakers and none for the Clippers.

But times are changing in Los Angeles.

From the start of the Lob City era to the signing of big names like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have grown to have the upper hand. And with a blowout win last March, the team has extended its winning streak against its hometown rivals to seven games.

Sure, a 7-game winning streak might not look as good on paper as 17 championships, but it sure does tell us one thing: the Clippers are good and they’re here to give the Lakers a run for their money — finally.

And the ‘Hallway Series’ is set to resume on October 20th at Crypto.com Arena.

The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Here, the superstar duo of Leonard and George will take on the one-two-punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With it being nearly two years since all four superstars faced off against each other, there will be more than just a win on the line.

The teams will play to see who the better team is — more importantly, who runs the city of Los Angeles. The spotlight will be on L.A. come October, and it’ll only be a matter of time until we see who the better L.A. team is.