It was reported on Sunday that the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers would meet for the first time this season on Oct. 20, which would be the Clippers’ first game of the season and the Lakers’ home opener.

Well, courtesy of Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, now we know the dates for all four matchups of the two Los Angeles teams.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will square off on following dates for 2022-23 NBA season:



Oct. 20 on TNT (Lakers home)

Nov. 9 on ESPN (Clippers home)

Jan. 24 on TNT (Lakers home)

April 5 on ESPN (Clippers home) — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2022

The game on Oct. 20 is a Thursday while the game on Jan. 24 is a Tuesday. Hence, they’re both TNT games. Both of those games are slated to be designated home games for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the games on Nov. 9 and Apr. 5 are both Wednesdays. That’s why ESPN gets the nod. Both of those games are designated as home games for the Clippers.

The Clippers went 4-0 against the Lakers last season and have won all seven games against their Crypto.com Arena co-tenants since Tyronn Lue took over as head coach of L.A.’s “other team.”

Since the 2012-13 season, the Clippers have gone 32-7 in the 39 regular season contests between the two teams. The Los Angeles squads have still never met in the postseason.

Kawhi Leonard is 5-2 against the Lakers as a member of the Clippers and is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 48.4% shooting in those games. Paul George is also 5-2 against the Lakers since joining the Clippers. He’s averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 51.3% shooting during that time.

Meanwhile, across the hall, LeBron James has gone 3-7 against the Clippers since signing with the Lakers. James has averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists in those games, but he’s only shot 39.5% from the field. Anthony Davis, James’ running mate, is 2-6 against the Clippers since joining James in Los Angeles. Davis has averaged 24.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 48.2% shooting against the Clippers.

