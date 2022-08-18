The NBA announced on Thursday that the 2022-23 regular season will see 45 games broadcast in primetime in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. All 45 games will take place on the weekend as part of “NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays presented by NBA 2K23.” The LA Clippers will be participating in five of those games.

We already looked at some of the key dates and matchups for the Clippers this upcoming season, but these five games give a better chance for people around the world to catch quality basketball and further expand the global game.

“Scheduling weekly games in primetime for fans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is a critical component of our efforts to make the excitement of NBA basketball more accessible to casual and hardcore fans,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of International Content Partnerships Matt Brabants. “Over the last 10 years we’ve seen a tremendous response to this initiative from fans across these regions, and with the quantity and quality of talent from Europe and Africa in the NBA at an all-time high and weekly appointment viewing in primetime, there has never been a better time to be an NBA fan in EMEA.”

The five games that the Clippers will see aired abroad are Oct. 30 versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Nov. 12 versus the Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 31 at the Indiana Pacers, Mar. 11 versus the New York Knicks and Apr. 9 at the Phoenix Suns.

Three of the five games will take place on a Saturday while the other two, including the season finale in Phoenix, will be on a Sunday.

Among the 45 games that will be played, the Houston Rockets are the only franchise this season that will not see one of their contests broadcast in primetime in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The other 29 franchises will, led by the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets with six games apiece.

