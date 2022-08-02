Look, you can say what you want about Chuck the Condor. You can say he’s over the top. You can say he’s hokey. You can even say he’s annoying at times. But you also have to say that he’s the 2021-22 NBA Mascot of the Year, which the LA Clippers’ beloved bird was named on Monday.

Let’s be honest here: this wasn’t even really a contest.

What other mascot has had a fantastic birthday party with all his other mascot friends this past season while also swooning over Saweetie and launching t-shirts while dressed as Santa Claus? That’s right. None!

And that doesn’t even mention his daredevil antics:

Chuck The Condor did a full Jeff Hardy tonight. He dunked the second attempt. pic.twitter.com/sc2SvQHbyu — (@FlyByKnite) October 24, 2021

The bird is truly cuckoo.

If you can believe it, the Mascot of the Year award has been handed out every year since 2005. That’s when the NBA Mascot Conference — yes, that’s a real thing — decided to start handing out the award. The conference started in 1997.

This is the first time that Chuck the Condor has won the award.

Clutch, the Houston Rockets’ 7-foot-2 bear mascot, won the inaugural award and has won it three times overall, tied for the most among any mascot in the league. Utah Jazz mascot Jazz Bear has also won it three times.

Also winning the award multiple times in the past are Stuff the Magic Dragon (Orlando Magic) and The Coyote (San Antonio Spurs), each with two. Hugo the Hornet (Charlotte Hornets), Rumble the Bison (Oklahoma City Thunder), Bango (Milwaukee Bucks), Grizz (Memphis Grizzlies), Crunch the Wolf (Minnesota Timberwolves), Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls) and Rocky the Mountain Lion (Denver Nuggets) have all each won once.

In all actuality, mascots have a tough job. On average, they make roughly 250 to 300 appearances a year at community events, charity functions and all sorts of gatherings.

But one thing is for certain: no mascot outdid Chuck the Condor this past season.

And it’s hard to see them ever reclaiming that title from him.

The GOAT is a bird.