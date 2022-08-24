In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers, Brian Sieman. In one of their best episodes yet, the trio talked about Sieman’s early roots in broadcasting, his inspirations for his style, and how he comes up with his signature calls.

When reminiscing, he looks back at his time in high school all the way to college in how he started his career. Sieman credits his love for basketball to Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson. Later on, he looks back on his playing days in high school and eventually pursued broadcasting for his career.

Later on, Sieman shares valuable advice given to him by former Clipper broadcaster, Ralph Lawler. In addition to the advice, Sieman shares a hilarious story about Lawler that would surprise many. In addition to Lawler, he credits his fellow broadcast partners in Jim Jackson, Chauncey Billups, Corey Maggette, Don MacLean, and Mike Fratello and breaks down his chemistry with them.

Further on in the podcast, he discusses how great of an owner Steve Ballmer has been in the way that he runs the Clippers. Sieman gives praise for how well the entire travel party is treated when they go on the road, a luxury that few around the league can experience.

To close the show, Sieman talks about personal goals he has for the 2021-22 season and how he improves to be better for future broadcasts. Safe to say, he is expecting a great year as well as most of Clipper Nation.

