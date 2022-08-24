The trash talk is going to be epic.

Patrick Beverley, who starred for the LA Clippers from 2017-21, has been traded by the Utah Jazz. The Jazz had acquired Beverley from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the massive Rudy Gobert deal back in July.

But Beverley is now headed back to Los Angeles. The only problem, if you’re someone who has a rooting interest in the Clippers, is that Beverley will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers this time. That should make this season quite interesting.

Beverley was sent to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

While the Lakers have been embroiled in all sorts of trade talk this offseason, namely the byproduct of having Russell Westbrook on the roster, the Clippers have sat idly by and gone about business by re-signing and bringing back the core group of free agents that they had, headlined by forwards Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, while also signing guard John Wall.

The acquisition of Beverley by the Lakers is going to turn the “Battle for L.A.” on its head. After all, the two teams will square off on Oct. 20, the Clippers’ regular season opener as well as the Lakers’ home opener.

That game could set the tone for the entire season as far as these two teams are concerned, and Beverley will absolutely be in the spotlight when it tips off. Whether Westbrook, who has a fascinating personal history with Beverley, will be there remains to be seen.

What we do know is that Beverley always brings it against his former team. It’ll be up to the Clippers to make sure he doesn’t jump on the scorer’s table in celebration afterwards this time.

