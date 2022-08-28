The fact that the LA Clippers inked guard John Wall to a two-year contract was good news on its own, but it became better news when it was learned that the final year of that deal actually contained a team option. Fortunately, the steady supply of good news pertaining Wall hasn’t stopped coming in.

According to acclaimed NBA reporter Marc Stein, via a “spy or two,” the team’s biggest offseason acquisition is reportedly looking great (emphasis mine):

Speaking of Wall: I’m told by a spy or two who has seen him working out in Miami that the former All-Star guard, who sat out all of last season until the Rockets finally came to terms with him a buyout in July, has looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers.

Considering that Wall has only played in 40 games over the last three seasons, any news like this can be seen as a positive development as far as the guard is concerned.

Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 2020-21 with the Houston Rockets before being shut down for the rest of that season as well as the following one while the two sides attempted to come to an agreement on either a trade or a buyout. Wall was eventually bought out by the Rockets on June 28.

The 12-year NBA veteran was the Clippers’ lone addition on the free agent market this offseason, and club and supporters alike are hoping Wall is able to regain some semblance of the form that made him a five-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards.

The 31-year-old will undergo a training camp battle with incumbent starter Reggie Jackson over who gets to man the point guard spot when they open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 20.

You can find Justin Russo’s daily content on the LA Clippers by subscribing to his Patreon feed, and you can also follow him on Twitter at @FlyByKnite.