John Wall came to a two-year contract agreement with the LA Clippers on the first day of free agency. It ended what was considered to be a rough patch in his career as he and the Houston Rockets agreed that he would sit out all of last season in an effort to find him a new home. Eventually, the former five-time All-Star did.

For Wall, last season was just another bump in what has been a tough couple of years; not just on the basketball court but, more importantly, off of it.

In a recent interview, shared by ClutchPoints, Wall detailed just how much he’s struggled recently (emphasis mine):

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in. At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, it’s tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later. All this in midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there, me seeing my mom take her last breath, wearing the same clothes for three days straight, laying on the couch beside her.”

Wall later added, “If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.”

Frances Pulley, Wall’s mother, was 58 at the time of her passing in Dec. 2019 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

“There was a time where I had to go find a therapist,” Wall said in the interview. “A lot of people think, ‘I don’t need help. I can get through it at any time.’ But you got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you, and I did that.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, please call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

You can find Justin Russo’s daily content on the LA Clippers by subscribing to his Patreon feed, and you can also follow him on Twitter at @FlyByKnite.