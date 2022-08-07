In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by fellow Clips Nation writer, Josh Sexton. In their discussion, Sexton discusses being a Clippers’ writer/supporter in the United Kingdom. Including the difficulty of the time difference that comes with watching Los Angeles Clippers games live.

Later, Sexton mentions how he became a Clippers supporter and why he was drawn to the team over others. He goes on to explain why players such as Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford were influential in him becoming a supporter.

Not only does Sexton cover the Clippers for Clips Nation, but he also covers Premier League powerhouse, Liverpool, for a living. With that in mind, your hosts ask him to give his football (soccer) player comparisons for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (spoiler: he chose Liverpool players).

Sexton also gave his take on the Clippers’ backup center situation by offering his opinion on the training camp signing of Moses Brown. Sexton has faith that the Clippers can turn him into a serviceable player as they have with players such as Nicolas Batum and Isaiah Hartenstein.

To close the show, Sexton provided his prediction on who will win the starting point guard spot, which Clipper will surprise us, as well as his bold prediction for the Clippers this season.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.