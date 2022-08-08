In late July, it was reported that Paul George was planning on playing in the Drew League for the first time since 2014. But it has since been learned, straight from the LA Clippers’ star himself, that George will not be participating at the famed event this year.

George was asked on a live stream as he played NBA 2k23 whether or not he’d take part in the ProAm, to which George responded:

Sounds like Paul George isn’t gonna make it out to the Drew League this year.



“Nah, I’m not playing this year. I tried to get around to it, I just had a lot of stuff coming up every weekend so I ain’t have a chance to make it to the Drew this year.” pic.twitter.com/7wSyWcLxtC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 6, 2022

Credit goes to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly for nabbing the video and transcribing what George had to say.

George, 32, has had an eventful offseason, so it makes sense that there isn’t much time for him to go hoop at Drew League. After all, he got married in July — a wedding that was attended by current and former Clippers. Since the wedding, George has spent time going on a long honeymoon and enjoying the newlywed life.

The veteran superstar is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals. George, however, was limited to just 31 games due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that he suffered in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 6, 2021 when both George and Portland center Jusuf Nurkic dove on the floor for a loose ball resulting in Nurkic landing on George’s arm.

George is set to enter his fourth season as a member of the Clippers after the team acquired him via trade in July 2019.

With the return of Kawhi Leonard, who missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Clippers are slated to be one of the favorites to win the title this year. It would mark the franchise’s first-ever championship.