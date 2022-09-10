In this episode of Courtside, Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated joins the pod to discuss a myriad of topics. Along with Jon and Jack, Linn dives into how he got into media from his early roots on Instagram, to progressively making his way to Twitter and Youtube, and ultimately being credentialed to cover the Los Angeles Clippers in-game.

Later, the trio discusses the Patrick Beverley trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and how they felt when the deal went down. Beverley was an integral piece in the Clippers’ culture shift that eventually led them to land superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The trio spared no time giving Beverley his flowers in his role in transforming the team’s attitude and mindset and stemming early in his first year with the team.

Beverley was not the only former Clipper that they discussed. Former backup center Montrezl Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, reuniting with former Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Linn and the hosts share a laugh over their reunion and what the fans in the City of Brotherly Love can expect.

With the loaded roster that Clippers head coach Ty Lue is given, he has a great problem on his hands. The trio discusses who gets left out of the rotation, if any set rotation exists at all. Linn emphasizes his trust in Lue in playing the right players and adjusting when need be. Additionally, they discuss the popular debate of who should start at point guard between John Wall and Reggie Jackson.

