Courtside: Celebrating Courtside’s one-year anniversary

On this episode of Courtside, your hosts Jon and Jack celebrate the anniversary of their podcast debut for SB Nation. They reflect on the memorable moments they had ranging from debuting the podcast, having friends on the pod, and even players. Both take the time to acknowledge all the support they have received over the course of their tenures at SB Nation.

They also discuss the Clippers' point guard play and its current situation. The two debates between John Wall, Reggie Jackson, and Terance Mann (with an obvious winner).

Later on, they talk about the report about the Clippers having an interest in Utah Jazz guard, Mike Conley. Conley is currently averaging 10-7-2 on 38% shooting. With the team already having two point guards who aren’t playing up to expectations and on low efficiency as well, both hosts aren’t quite entirely sold yet on the addition of Conley.

In addition to the inefficient play of the point guards, the decision to start Mann is paying dividends. Mann gives the team much-needed downhill attack and juice that head coach Ty Lue described as ‘infectious’ for the other guys. Losing that and toning down some of his minutes may be the opposite of what the Clippers need right now.

