Why is Paul George wearing PG1s and Kobes instead of the PG6?

Despite the release of his sixth signature shoe, the PG 6, Clippers star Paul George, to many’s surprise, has been wearing protro models of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe line as of recent.

Namely, his go-to pairs have been the Kobe 4 Protro and Kobe 5 Protro’s — recent reiterations of Bryant’s older models in partnership with Nike.

However, in the last couple games, George has reverted to wearing shoes from his own signature line — except not the most recent model. Rather, the seven-time All-Star is lacing up new colorways of the PG1.

The PG1, first released in 2017, is a sturdy yet pair of sneakers that was built to complement George’s game perfectly: the comfort and locked-down stability promised excellence on both sides of the floor.

Even in the 2020 NBA Bubble, despite having the third version of his signature shoe line released, the forward was seen putting on the PG1 for some of the games.

While not a clear statement from George or Nike is yet to be released, it seems like a matter of preference, even if that means not wearing the newest model currently being marketed sold right now.

Fortunately for Nike, this shoe has been one of the most liked and worn pairs of shoes from NBA athletes. Even George’s teammates — Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Amir Coffey — have been hooping in George’s most recent model all season long.

Kobe’s, older models, or newer models — whatever it may be, keep an eye out for what George has on his feet as this season progresses. Maybe we will soon see him again dropping defenders and splashing threes in the PG6’s.