Ranking the Clippers’ best All-Star Game performances of all time

The NBA All-Star Game — where the brightest of stars meet, collide, and shine.

Amongst the many stars that decorated the annual celebration of the season’s best talents around the league have been none other than the LA Clippers.

From five consecutive appearances from former Clippers Blake Griffin and Chris Paul to Kawhi Leonard playing against his Clipper teammate Paul George in 2021, the team has had quite a lot of fun over All-Star Weekends.

And while no Clipper will take part in the much-anticipated matchup between Team Lebron and Team Durant this year, we can celebrate the history of success the Clips had thus far.

In light of this, we’ve put together our list of the top five performances by a Clipper in the All-Star Game.

5. Paul George in Atlanta, 2021

In his first All-Star Game as a Clipper, George had quite the fun: he put up 17 points, draining 5 of 7 three-point attempts. In showy spirit, the seven-time All-Star started his 17-point trip dribbling by teammate Leonard for an easy finish near the rim. Then, he took all 7 of his next shots from behind the arc. Dribbling behind the back, crossing defenders over, and taking streaky stepbacks, George proved how capable he is as a score — especially from downtown.

4. Chris Paul in Toronto, 2016

The ‘Point God’ himself, Chris Paul put on full display his play-making prowess to lead the West to a 196-173 win over the Eastern Conference team. He nailed a handful of threes and gave a 14-point boost to the star-stacked team. More importantly, however, he dished out 16 dimes and logged on 4 rebounds to complete his 6th career double-double in this annual event.

3. Chris Paul in Houston, 2013

On the list, again, Chris Paul. While not much hardware ornaments the 12-time (15th most in NBA history) All-Star’s stay with the Clippers, give him some credit: he did win the 2013 All-Star Game MVP. And rightfully so — CP3 blew by defenders, knocked down mid-range jumpers, and got it going from long range. He finished the game with 20 points and 15 assists. More notably, Paul is now the all-time leader in career assists in the All-Star Game appearances with 128. There’s no denying that he’s one helluva playmaker (maybe the best to put on a Clippers jersey).

2. Kawhi Leonard in Chicago, 2020

With a game-high 30 PTS, the 2020 Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award goes to... Kawhi Leonard! #KiaAllStarMVP #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YT09kcDCSP — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

Leonard might not be the greatest fit for the All-Star Game: he does not have the crazy handles of Kyrie Irving, take shots from the logo like Stephen Curry, or play as flashy as any of his All-Star teammates, after all.

What he can do, though, is play basketball — and do it really well. Without much celebration or unnecessary moves, Leonard still managed to show exactly why he ought to be in the All-Star Game and should be considered as one of the league’s very best. He stuffed the stat sheets with 30 points (shooting 8-of-14 from three), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. He came out with the game not only with a smile but also the Kobe Bryant MVP award in his gigantic hands.

1. Blake Griffin in New Orleans, 2014

A 24-year-old Blake Griffin went all out in his fourth All-Star Game appearance. He took flight and punished the rim with exhilarating dunks from alley-oops and off fastbreaks. While he did miss both his three-point attempts, he capitalized off 19 of his 21 shots within the arc.

Pilot Griffin landed back on the hardwood with an impressive 38 points and 6 rebounds of his own. Unfortunately, though, the West All-Stars fell short 155-163 to the East and the MVP was awarded to Irving. For what it’s worth, it’s pretty clear who would’ve been named MVP had the West come out on top.

Next year, we hope, George and Leonard (and maybe another Clipper) return to the annual basketball festivity and put on yet another show.